Phoenix Suns will visit Milwaukee Bucks a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An excellent game will take place when the finalists from two seasons ago face each other, and two of the best teams so far in 2022/2023. On the one hand there will be the locals, who have a 13-game winning streak, which has brought them very close to the top positions in the Eastern Conference.

They want to catch up with the Boston Celtics, and for that they must win this hard game against the Phoenix Suns, who were expected to fight for important things, but with the arrival of Kevin Durant, they have become the main candidates. And of course, they want to show that they are ready to go for the championship.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will be played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Sunday, February 26 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

