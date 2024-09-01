Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco. The 49ers have provided a major update about the player.

The San Francisco 49ers were ready for their final days of preparation before the start of a new season trying to win the Super Bowl. All the attention was on how to finally beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, shocking news about Ricky Pearsall were confirmed.

This Saturday, the wide receiver was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco. Although the rookie from Florida walked to the ambulance, the situation was critical.

Now, the NFL is focused on Pearsall’s health above anything. One of his teammates, Deebo Samuel, sent a positive message just minutes after the incident. “He’s good. Thank God.”

What happened to Ricky Pearsall with 49ers?

Then, the San Francisco 49ers released the first official medical update about Ricky Pearsall after the wide receiver was taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon. He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We asj that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Is Ricky Pearsall seriously injured?

The family of Ricky Pearsall also provided more information on social media regarding the player’s condition. This was his mom’s message to fans and friends.

“Update on my baby boy. First and far most I want to thank God for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky. God shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. It missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. My son was spared today.”