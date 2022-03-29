Even though he's been a part of the process, Andre Iguodala doesn't agree with the Golden State Warriors' approach to the season. Check out what the veteran said about it.

The Golden State Warriors did what not many teams have been able to do. They built a championship-winning core through the NBA draft, striking gold with their scouting department and developing those prospects into superstars.

The years went by and the Dubs became the team to beat in the Association. The picks weren't as high anymore, yet they continued to find serviceable players with high upside regardless of where they'd pick.

Unsurprisingly, they looked to take the same approach with lottery picks like James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga this season. But Andre Iguodala doesn't think it's right.

Andre Iguodala Thinks The Warriors Shouldn't Develop Young Players Right Now

"Iguodala has been cryptically critical of the front office and ownership’s shaping of the two-timeline plan — growing the next era while still winning with the Curry core," reported Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“It’s just, you know, it kind of disrespects the former era,” Iguodala said. “But I also don’t think you’re giving the new era the opportunity to grow and be kids, throwing that all on them and it’s not deserving. It’s just my perspective. Could be wrong.”

"But he’s been a guiding force behind the scenes, joking that the franchise 'isn’t paying me' to be an assistant coach but certainly serving as a willing mentor to Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody," Slater added. "Kuminga has earned a huge rotation role. Poole has emerged as one of the Warriors’ best players."

But even if Iguodala feels like the Dubs should go in to win another championship now, they're building a foundation to stay competitive for the next decade or so. Also, it's not like those youngsters can't contribute right away to their title aspirations.