Free-agent superstar Anthony Davis believes that a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden can be a serious threat despite all being ball-dominant players.

There have been a lot of rumors lately about James Harden's desire to leave the Houston Rockets once and for all. Moreover, the word around the NBA is that he's trying to force his way to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden reportedly wants to play next to Kevin Durant again and, obviously, having Kyrie Irving around is also a huge plus for them. Houston, however, is reluctant to let him go at a discount and has no rush to trade him whatsoever.

But, considering that the Nets are reportedly willing to give everything - but Durant and Kyrie - to land Harden, some people think that it's just a matter of time before The Beard is shipped to the Barclays Center.

And, even though most analysts don't think that having a Big 3 featuring three ball-dominant players - with two of them having a reputation of being ball-stoppers - Anthony Davis believes that they could be a legit threat because of Steve Nash.

Anthony Davis Believes Steve Nash Can Thrive With James Harden, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving

"You’ve got a great coach over there, great minded guy who knows the game from a point guard position. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t. I am trying to figure out what Anthony Davis is going to do. Once I figure that out we’ll start looking at teams and things like that but that will be a pretty good team though," Davis said on Da Windy City podcast with Mark Carman.

Davis referred to his "lack of a team" as he recently decided to opt-out of the last year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nonetheless, most people believe that he's going to resign with the purple-and-gold in the next couple of days.

Should Harden team up with Durant and Irving, they could either be historically great and a legit threat to the Lakers and the rest of the league, or one of the biggest disasters and disappointments in NBA history.