Anthony Edwards embraces ultimate leadership role with Timberwolves ahead of new season

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards proved himself as a primary leader during the NBA offseason. Here is a look at why.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are positioning themselves as a top contender for the NBA championship after securing trades for LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga. However, the squad will undoubtedly be led by franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards, who has already put his leadership on full display throughout the offseason.

Edwards will play a crucial role in enabling the franchise to succeed by balancing stardom and creating space for his teammates to shine—a commitment he has already demonstrated this summer.

Edwards has showcased his leadership through several key actions:

Letting LaMelo Ball stay at his house immediately after the trade.

Organizing and financing a team trip to France to get practice reps in with Rudy Gobert.

Recruiting Jonathan Kuminga with a focus on defense.

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Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edwards excited to play with rebuilt roster

Edwards is reportedly “very pleased” with the moves made by the Timberwolves this offseason, an effort in which he had heavy involvement. Pivoting to a high-octane, guard-centric system, the team overhauled its roster around Edwards by flipping Julius Randle and Naz Reid for LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga.

The front office also bolstered the second unit by retaining Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland, locking down Jaylen Clark with an extension, and bringing in Trey Lyles.

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“[Edwards] is very pleased with the Wolves offseason,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “Getting LaMelo, making this deal happen for Kuminga. If [Edwards’] extension was now, maybe he would be excited about this enough to sign it, maybe he thinks that LaMelo is going to be a perfect fit.”

Timberwolves chase Western Conference title

After back-to-back appearances in the NBA Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs in this year’s second round. However, the squad hopes injuries will not be a concern this coming season.

Injuries significantly impacted the playoff run, with Edwards playing through a bone bruise in his left knee, Donte DiVincenzo missing the entire series, and Ayo Dosunmu sidelined by a calf injury.