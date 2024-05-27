With the Minnesota Timberwolves on the verge of elimination, star shooting guard Anthony Edwards shared his thoughts on the current state of the series and his mindset.

The Timberwolves are down 0-3.

Anthony Edwards isn’t ready to panic.

Luka Doncic isn’t ready to celebrate.

Anthony Edwards Talks After Falling To 0-3 In The Western Conference Finals

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t been at their best lately. Despite being close — and even up — late in all three games, they’re still down 0-3 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks have executed better down the stretch, and they’re now just one win away from the NBA Finals. Moreover, no team has ever come down from a 0-3 deficit.

However, Anthony Edwards knows that all records are meant to be broken. Following the loss, he admitted that even though the situation is tough, he’s never going to lose faith in himself or his team.

It’s Not Time To Panic, Says Anthony Edwards

“I never think the sky is falling,” Edwards said. “I’m always positive, always happy. Been through the works, so the sky’s never falling for me. We can’t be anything but positive at this point. We can’t be negative. Try to get one win at a time.”

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The series will stay in Dallas for Game 4, and Edwards will need Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to step up and give him a hand after three consecutive subpar performances.

The Job’s Not Finished Yet, Says Luka Doncic

The Mavs are so close to the big stage that they can taste it. Nonetheless, they don’t want to rest on their laurels, and Luka Doncic knows that it’s still way too early to celebrate:

“We just say one more, we need one more,” Doncic said after the game. “Nothing done. They have an amazing team, so nothing (is) done yet. We’ve got to get one more, and then if we get one more, we need the rest.”

This series has been exciting, but it’s also been slightly disappointing. Most people expected six or seven games, but the Mavericks have been fairly superior and clearly the better team. Now, they have to finish the job.