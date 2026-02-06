Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg breaks silence on Anthony Davis trade to the Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks made a series of baffling and difficult-to-justify moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline, none bigger than trading Anthony Davis to the Atlanta Hawks, a decision that raised eyebrows across the league. The move felt even more confusing, considering Davis had arrived in Dallas as part of the blockbuster deal involving Luka Doncic. As a result, the franchise’s present and future shifted quickly into the hands of rookie Cooper Flagg.

At the same time, Flagg did not overlook the relationships he built in a short span with veterans such as Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum. Following the Mavericks’ game against the San Antonio Spurs, the rookie addressed the emotional side of the trades and the transition the roster went through.

“It was tough,” Flagg said, via Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News. “They were all amazing guys to be around, on and off the court. I wish them all the best, and I’m just blessed to be here. Moving forward, whoever is out there on the court with me and the rest of the guys, I’m just looking forward to trying to get better and compete at a really high level.”

“We still had some really great guys here,” Flagg added. “Guys like Naji Marshall, Max Christie, and PJ Washington. We had a really bright future, and we could continue to keep competing and getting better every single day.”

Anthony Davis during a Dallas Mavericks game.

Flagg’s production compared to the all-time greats

Based on how Flagg performed over the following weeks, the Mavericks appeared to be in capable hands despite the turbulence. His rapid development made it clear that surrounding him with the right complementary pieces would be critical, especially as he continued to rewrite rookie benchmarks and carve out a historic start to his career.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Flagg accepted the Western Conference Rookie of the Month award for January, an honor he had already claimed in December and October/November. Later that night, he led Dallas against the San Antonio Spurs and former Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, finishing with 32 points. According to the NBA, the No. 1 pick out of Duke became the youngest player in league history to score at least 30 points in four consecutive games.

Flagg also became the first rookie since Michael Jordan in 1985 to record four straight games of at least 30 points and five rebounds. With 151 total points over that stretch, he further joined elite company, becoming the first rookie since Allen Iverson in 1997 to reach 150 points across a four-game span, a sign that Dallas’ bold gamble was already yielding a new cornerstone.