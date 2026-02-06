Mavericks’ Klay Thompson names the NBA’s greatest shooters of all time and does not include himself

When discussing shooters who have defined an era in the NBA, Stephen Curry is usually the first name that comes to mind. Closely tied to that conversation is his longtime Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, who carved out his own historic path and is now a star with the Dallas Mavericks. Over the years, Thompson has firmly established himself as one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen.

Klay Thompson recently weighed in on one of basketball’s most debated topics: the greatest shooters in NBA history. Appearing on Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect, Thompson was asked to name his top five shooters of all time, and he notably left himself off the list.

“Obviously, you’ve got to say Steph. 4,200 makes at like a 42% clip is ridiculous, especially with all the volume,” Thompson said. “And then for me, Ray Allen, because he was the all-time leader for so long until Steph took over. Just Ray’s ability to shoot off the move with the ball in his hands, and that shot he had in the 2014 NBA Finals, that was one of the greatest shots in league history for me. He was a huge inspiration growing up.”

Thompson then turned his attention to another legendary marksman. Reggie Miller, in his view, was impossible to leave out of the conversation. Miller’s ability to weaponize the three-point line in an era that did not emphasize perimeter shooting left a lasting impression on Thompson.

“And then four, five, it gets so hard,” Thompson added. “It’s hard not to say Larry Bird, because although he didn’t shoot the volume of threes, he was so efficient. And Dirk, even his 2011 run, look at his shooting numbers. They’re insane. I’m going to go with those five.”

Logical selections from Klay Thompson

At the top of the list sits Stephen Curry, Thompson’s former Golden State Warriors teammate. Curry stands alone as the gold standard of shooting, owning the NBA record for made three-pointers with 4,233 while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. No player in league history has combined that level of efficiency with such volume and difficulty.

Ray Allen held the all-time three-point record for nearly a decade before Curry surpassed him. Allen finished his career with 2,973 made three-pointers on exactly 40.0% shooting, thriving both as a spot-up shooter and while flying off screens in high-pressure moments.

Reggie Miller retired as the greatest shooter of his generation. He knocked down 2,560 three-pointers at nearly 39.5% accuracy during a time when the three-pointer was far less emphasized, using constant movement and stamina to redefine perimeter scoring.

The final two, but no less important

Larry Bird did not rely on volume, but his efficiency and confidence were unmatched. Bird finished his career shooting 37.6% from three and famously won three consecutive Three-Point NBA Contests, often backing up his talk with historic performances.

Dirk Nowitzki changed how shooting big men were viewed across the league. He made 1,982 three-pointers while shooting roughly 38.0% from deep, with his 2011 playoff run standing out as one of the most efficient shooting stretches ever by a superstar forward.

Still, one absence stood out. Thompson himself owns 2,832 career three-pointers while shooting over 40.2% from beyond the arc and sits just behind Allen on the all-time list. Notably, Thompson had previously shared a similar list months earlier that included Kevin Durant and himself instead of Bird and Nowitzki, highlighting how even the game’s elite shooters remain humble when ranking greatness.