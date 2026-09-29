Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy explains decision to pass on pursuing LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Blockbuster rumors linked LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Golden State Warriors this offseason, but reality took a vastly different path.

Among the persistent rumors surrounding the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, landing LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo emerged as intriguing possibilities as both stars navigated free agency. Now, with both superstars signed elsewhere, general manager Mike Dunleavy opened up about the franchise’s decision to pivot its offseason strategy.

“We run out a lot of ground balls. We look at a lot of stuff, and we ultimately make what we think is the best decision… We maintain some flexibility. We have a bunch of assets, so we’re in a really good spot,” Dunleavy told reporters during a media press conference.

Dunleavy’s comments shed light on why the Golden State front office opted for a measured approach this summer, prioritizing Stephen Curry’s contract extension while waiting for Jimmy Butler to return from injury.

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Meanwhile, as fans eagerly await LeBron‘s debut with the Sixers, Draymond Green remains confident that the veteran star’s experience will bolster Philadelphia’s quest for an NBA championship this upcoming season.

🔝 of the morning to ya pic.twitter.com/h2dzYi0VF6 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 29, 2026

Dunleavy breaks down Curry’s extension

When asked about Curry’s willingness to accept a pay cut to stay in the Bay Area, the Warriors’ general manager offered insight into the negotiations. “We just presented him with a plan to remain incredibly competitive. I think Steph’s biggest thing is always, ‘Allow me to understand, what are you thinking?’” Dunleavy explained.

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Leaning into their long-term process to rebound in the 2026–27 campaign, the Warriors will rely heavily on the star duo of Curry and Butler to carry the load, having taken a conservative approach to major roster additions this summer.

Breaking down Golden State’s offseason moves

Golden State focused its 2026 offseason additions on draft talent and key role players, selecting power forward Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft—who went on to earn Summer League MVP honors—and taking wing Lajae Jones at No. 54, alongside free-agent signings Georges Niang, Brandon Williams, and Dalen Terry.

To round out depth and maintain roster continuity ahead of the campaign, the franchise also signed big man Graham Ike to a two-way contract, agreed to veteran extensions with Curry and Kristaps Porziņgis, and re-signed key rotation pieces including Green, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II.

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Key takeaways

Mike Dunleavy explained why Golden State shifted its offseason plans regarding available free agents.

explained why Golden State shifted its offseason plans regarding available free agents. Golden State selected power forward Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick in 2026.

in 2026. Free agents Georges Niang, Brandon Williams, and Dalen Terry joined the franchise roster.