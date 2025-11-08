Are Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon playing today, Nov. 8, for Nuggets vs Pacers?

The Denver Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers in search of an important win for the NBA season, looking to take advantage of key absences on the opposing roster. However, one big question could shift the balance ahead of tipoff — will Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon play tonight?

On Saturday afternoon, the official injury report listed Jamal Murray as questionable with a calf injury. The star guard has not been ruled out completely, meaning there’s still a chance he could see action in what is shaping up to be a crucial early-season matchup.

As for Aaron Gordon, the forward was also included on the list under injury management and is considered a game-time decision. Gordon has had a strong start to the season, playing a vital role on both ends of the court for the defending champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the Nuggets end up missing both Murray and Gordon, it would be a major blow for Denver. Nikola Jokic remains one of the best players in the world, but even he can’t do it all against a team like the Pacers — last season’s NBA finalists — despite Indiana’s own injury concerns, including the absence of Tyrese Haliburton.

Jamal Murray takes a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

How the Nuggets and Pacers arrive

The 1-7 Indiana Pacers open their four-game road trip against the 6-2 Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Indiana is coming off a 112-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, who entered that game winless, while Denver rides a three-game winning streak — including a dominant 129-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Advertisement

see also Celtics legend makes it clear what he would do with LeBron James if he were the Lakers’ GM

Last season, the Pacers and Nuggets split their two-game series 1-1. However, before Indiana’s 125-120 win on April 6, the Pacers had lost nine straight against Denver. On Saturday, they’ll look to break through once again against the current No. 4 seed in the NBA Western Conference.

Advertisement

Positive news for the Pacers

The biggest bright spot on Indiana’s latest injury report is the update on guard Andrew Nembhard. The Canadian suffered a shoulder injury during the Pacers’ opening-night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and has yet to return. However, the team officially upgraded him to questionable for Saturday’s game. According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, Nembhard “is on track to play” against Denver.

If Nembhard is cleared, it would be a major boost for the Pacers as they continue to deal with backcourt injuries. If not, they will likely turn to recently acquired Monte Morris, who is reportedly available to face his former team.

Advertisement