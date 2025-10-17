Are LeBron James and Russell Westbrook playing tonight in Lakers vs Kings NBA preseason game?

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a strong start to the season despite a few challenges that could test their rhythm. They face the Sacramento Kings in an NBA preseason matchup, looking to finish on a confident note. With Russell Westbrook now in Sacramento, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he and LeBron James will suit up tonight.

Tonight marks the Lakers’ preseason finale, serving as their final opportunity to shake off the rust before the real games begin. While the core group remains largely the same from last season, this stretch allows new additions to settle into JJ Redick’s system and build early chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Kings recently added Russell Westbrook to their roster, reuniting him with familiar faces from his time in Los Angeles. Fans are eager to see if the 36-year-old guard will make his unofficial Kings debut against his former team.

Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs Kings?

The Lakers are expected to be near full strength for their matchup with Sacramento, but five players remain sidelined with injuries. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron James is among those ruled out as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his workload.

“The Lakers will have everyone available tonight against Sacramento, minus the guys who have already been on the injury list,” McMenamin reported. “LeBron James (sciatica), Adou Thiero (knee), Bronny James (ankle), Chris Manon (ankle), Augustus Marciulionis (foot).”

The biggest absence, of course, is LeBron James. Prioritizing long-term health, the four-time MVP has chosen to sit out the entire NBA preseason, and tonight’s game will be no different.

Is Russell Westbrook playing for Kings vs Lakers?

Westbrook officially signed with Sacramento on Thursday, agreeing to a reported one-year, $3.6 million deal. The Kings have not confirmed whether he will play against the Lakers, but the timing of the move suggests his debut may come later. If the team opts to hold him out, Westbrook is expected to be available for the regular season opener against the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena. It may simply be too soon for his first run in purple and black.