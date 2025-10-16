NBA punishes Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga with strong fine after ejection vs Blazers

The Golden State Warriors came away with a solid 118-111 preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, showcasing improved chemistry despite the absence of some of their stars. However, Jonathan Kuminga found himself in a costly situation during the NBA game.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was fined $35,000 for “making inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official,” the NBA announced Thursday. The incident occurred in the final moments of the second quarter after Kuminga made contact with an official while arguing a call, resulting in a technical foul and immediate ejection.

Kuminga had driven to the rim at the Moda Center for a potential basket before the buzzer but missed the layup, believing he had been fouled in the process. As the play transitioned, Kuminga confronted the referee, which led to his ejection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kuminga had recorded seven points, six rebounds, and four assists in 18 minutes before leaving the game. Despite the preseason drama, he returned to the court showing strong form and a positive attitude, defying expectations given the tension surrounding the incident.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

The fine coincides with Kuminga’s new contract, which now makes him eligible for a trade in January—a move the Warriors may explore. While his on-court performance left a good impression, the incident and subsequent fine overshadowed the start of his preseason.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant shares bold perspective on LeBron James’ reaction to James Harden’s trade to the Rockets

Kuminga’s trajectory with the Warriors and past injuries

Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last season while shooting 30.5% from three-point range. The 23-year-old missed significant time due to an ankle injury in January but returned in time for the postseason, showing resilience and growth.

Advertisement

How did the Warriors vs Blazers game unfold?

The Trail Blazers held a five-point lead at halftime, but the Warriors surged in the fourth quarter to secure the seven-point victory. Stephen Curry led the charge with 28 points, shooting 4-of-11 from beyond the arc, while Quinten Post contributed 16 points off the bench.

All five Trail Blazers starters reached double figures despite the loss. Shaedon Sharpe scored 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, Donovan Clingan added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Deni Avdija finished with 15 points.

Advertisement