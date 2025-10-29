Are Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes playing tonight, Oct. 29, for Lakers vs Timberwolves?

Trending topics:
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in regular season NBA action, and questions are being raised about the availability of Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes for tonight's game.

By Gianni Taina

Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Target Center. Following a 122-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers are searching for a win that would push their record to 3-2, but the team’s ability to compete is challenged by the uncertain status of Marcus Smart and Jaxson Hayes.

According to the latest NBA injury report, the Lakers have ruled out Smart, who is dealing with a right quad contusion sustained during the win against the Kings, Meanwhile, big man Hayes suffered left patellar tendinopathy following the season-opening loss to the Warriors, but is available to play tonight.

The team’s injury report still lists several players as officially ruled out: Luka Doncic (left finger sprain and leg contusion), LeBron James (right sciatica), Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain), and Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery), and now Smart is joining that long list.

Since his debut, Smart has played in three of the Lakers’ four contests, where he has averaged 7.7 points, 1.0 rebound, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Hayes, on the other hand, only played in the opener against the Warriors, registering four points, six rebounds, and one assist while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor.

Impact of Smart and Hayes’ potential return

Following the loss to the Blazers, Lakers Coach JJ Redick stressed the difficulty of running the offense efficiently without primary ball handlers, citing the simultaneous absences of Doncic and James.

This situation forced Austin Reaves to take over both roles. Reaves responded by leading the offense and logging a huge scoring night—41 points, along with four rebounds and five assists—a heroic effort that ultimately wasn’t enough to secure the win.

The return of Smart would have been a necessary lift for the Lakers to take some workload off Reaves, but ultimately, it will not happen in tonight’s contest against the Timberwolves.

As for Hayes, his return would provide a significant boost at the center position, offering a quality backup option for Deandre Ayton, who posted 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in the defeat to the Blazers.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
