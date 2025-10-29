Are Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 29, in Timberwolves vs Lakers?

The eagerly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves this season is drawing near, with many fans initially excited to see marquee players like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Edwards face off in the fifth game of the NBA regular season for both teams.

However, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are not playing today in the Timberwolves vs. Lakers game. According to the latest injury report, Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury and he was listed out by the Minnesota’s franchise.

The Lakers have announced that LeBron and Doncic are unavailable, with James recovering from a sciatica injury and Luka experiencing discomfort in his leg and finger. ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Doncic will be out for at least a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While today’s contest may lack the star power of these three luminaries, fans are eager to see which emerging talents will step up in their absence, hoping to witness the rise of future stars within both organizations.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Doncic and Edwards: Stellar early season performances

While LeBron has yet to grace the court this regular season, Doncic and Edwards have already set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. Doncic has been logging an impressive 38 minutes per game, averaging a staggering 46 points along with 8.5 assists. His ability to dominate on the offensive end is a testament to his brilliance and versatility on the court.

Advertisement

see also Messi names Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, LeBron, and Curry among athletes he admires

Meanwhile, Edwards has been equally impressive, averaging 25.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances. He has been scoring at a prolific rate of 25.7 points per game, complementing that with 2 assists and 4 rebounds. Notably, Mavericks star is converting 82.4% of his attempts from the free-throw line, showcasing his efficiency under pressure.

Advertisement

In this context, the absence of three top-tier players, including LeBron, is felt across the league. Although LeBron has not yet debuted this season, his eventual return could be pivotal for the Lakers. His impact and determination might herald a promising season, possibly leading the organization to its first title in five years.