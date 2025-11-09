Are Stephen Curry and Al Horford playing today, November 9, for Warriors vs Pacers?

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from costly mistakes and recent losses as they face another test on November 9 against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA regular season. Both teams are eager to secure a much-needed win, but the big question remains: will Stephen Curry and Al Horford play?

Stephen Curry could make his return when the Warriors take on the Pacers on Sunday. The two-time MVP is officially listed as “questionable” on the team’s injury report due to illness after missing the last couple of games. His presence would be a massive boost for Golden State as they try to regain rhythm.

On the other hand, Al Horford is also listed as questionable with a foot strain. The veteran forward missed the game against the Denver Nuggets — a matchup where his defensive presence could have been crucial in containing Nikola Jokic’s impact in the paint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Warriors currently hold a 5-5 record, including two straight losses. They are coming off defeats to the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets in NBA Cup play. Given the demanding schedule, the last thing Golden State fans want to see is more injury trouble — something that has unfortunately plagued the team early in the season.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Curry’s numbers so far

Curry has undoubtedly been the Warriors’ standout player this year, followed closely by Jimmy Butler III. The star guard is averaging 26.8 points and 1.5 steals per game, setting the tone for Golden State’s offense. His absence in the last two losses clearly showed how vital he remains to the team’s system and identity.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson reportedly on the verge of a breaking point with the Mavericks

After opening the season 4-1, the Warriors have since slipped to 5-5, currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference standings. To make matters more challenging, the Dubs are about to embark on a tough six-game road trip that includes two back-to-back matchups.

Advertisement

Who steps up when Curry sits

Jimmy Butler has emerged as Golden State’s second-best option and currently ranks as the team’s second-highest scorer. If Curry remains sidelined, Butler will likely lead the charge against an aggressive Pacers squad eager to exploit any weakness.

Still, the Warriors need better defensive discipline from Draymond Green, who has shown signs of fatigue. Horford’s availability would certainly help manage that workload, but with the team being cautious under head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation plan, balancing minutes for a veteran roster continues to be one of the season’s biggest challenges.

Advertisement