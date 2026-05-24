Stephen A. Smith calls for LeBron James return after Cavaliers’ playoff disaster

LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers is exactly what Stephen A. Smith is calling for to try and revive a franchise that recently fell into a deep hole in the playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith is sounding the alarm for the Cleveland Cavaliers, calling their recent playoff performance an ugly display of effort against the Knicks. The veteran analyst took to social media to express his frustration, stating that the current roster seems to have quit and lacks the leadership necessary to compete at the highest level in the postseason.

“This is a disgraceful late-game show of effort by the Cavaliers,” Smith posted, emphasizing that the franchise desperately needs a new leader. He didn’t hold back on his proposed solution, shockingly declaring, “I’m saying it…….they need LeBron James to return home to save the day“ if they ever want to bring another title to Cleveland.

Smith argued that while he is a Knicks fan, the truth about Cleveland’s lack of “fire” is undeniable and requires a monumental shift in team culture. He believes that the current group lacks the championship DNA that only a player of LeBron‘s caliber can provide.

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Will LeBron return to Cleveland while Bayless slams Harden?

The prospect of a third James stint in Cleveland brings back memories of his peak years, specifically the historic 2016 comeback and multiple NBA Finals appearances. While James is currently under contract in Los Angeles, the rumors of a “homecoming” often resurface when the Cavaliers’ young core fails to execute.

LeBron James on SGA winning back to back MVPs:



“I think he’s very deserving and nobody can sit here and be like, “How the hell did Shai win again?” Like, nobody can sit here and say that. And to go up against him for four games and obviously in the regular season as well. He… pic.twitter.com/pPvkBCTobZ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 21, 2026

Skip Bayless added fuel to the fire by criticizing the leadership of James Harden, noting that in a critical home game, the guard displayed “loser intangibles” with five costly turnovers. Bayless pointed out that Harden went 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, claiming the star played with “no follow-me fire, no apparent urgency or energy” when the season was on the line.

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The odds of a LeBron return remain speculative, but the lack of veteran poise has clearly left a void that the media believes only “The King” can fill. With the Cavaliers now facing an uphill battle and analysts like Bayless and Smith questioning their heart, the front office may be forced to consider drastic roster changes.