Another ring for the Warriors and this time with a personal record for Steph Curry, but he was not the first player to win the MPV 'triple crown'. Check here who got it first.

The 2022 NBA Finals made it clear who are the best team of the 21st century so far, the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship under Steve Kerr as head coach and with the Splash Bothers, Curry and Thompson.

Curry was hands down the best player of the 2021-22 season even though the season started slightly poorly for them and the team was put as an underdog to make the playoffs but at the end the Warriors easily won over the Celtics.

Stephen Curry was named All-Star MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP (new award) and NBA Finals MVP (his first time). Few players in NBA history have been able to win all three awards in a single season.

Willis Reed was the first to win the triple-crown of MVPs with All-Star Game MVP, Finals MVP and Regular Season MVP with the New York Nicks in the 1970 NBA season. But Reed was not the only one, another player who won the three awards in a row was Michael Jordan twice, in 1996 and 1998.

But experts say Curry's triple crown doesn't count since he should have won Regular Season MVP and didn't, that award went to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Curry won the Regular Season MVP in 2015 and 2016.