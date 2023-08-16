The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t get the job done last season. They were close to another trip to the NBA Finals, but LeBron James was gassed out, and the Denver Nuggets were just too much to handle.

But GM Rob Pelinka has made some interesting moves this offseason. Besides keeping their core together, he brought in some reinforcements that could help this team go the distance.

And with Anthony Davis locked up with a contract extension, Austin Reaves says that the Lakers have set one goal and one goal only for the upcoming campaign, which is raising banner No. 18.

Lakers Want To Win The Championship Next Season

“I feel really, really good about what we did,” said Reaves. “You bring back the core that went to the Western Conference Finals and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody’s competitive, and we kinda got that taste last year of running it back and trying to win a championship.”

“The main goal for the Lakers is to win a championship. All I care about, all we care about, is to raise another banner in the rafters,” added Reaves.

Of course, that’s the goal every season, but it feels like the Lakers finally have more than enough to get it done. That’s of course, barring yet another major injury to one of their stars.