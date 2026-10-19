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Why isn’t Nick Bosa playing today for 49ers vs Commanders on MNF in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers play a Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders to close out Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season without Nick Bosa.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesNick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers put their unbeaten streak on the line in Week 6 as they play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. However, they’d have to do without star pass-rusher Nick Bosa.

Nick Bosa won’t be playing vs Commanders because he is recovering from a calf injury suffered during a practice warm-up on September 24. This will be Bosa’s fourth-straight absence.

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Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the 49ers want to make sure Bosa’s calf is fully healed rather than rushing him back prematurely, especially given other injuries on the roster.

When is Nick Bosa returning?

Bosa didn’t practice at all this week as the 49ers prepared to face the Commanders. However, per David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard, Bosa should be eyeing a Week 7 return against the Atlanta Falcons.

A grade 1 mild strain usually takes 1-to-3 weeks to heal. Meanwhile, a grade 2 takes between 3-to-8 weeks. Hence, it’s safe to say that Bosa is dealing with a grade 1 strain that the 49ers are just being too careful with.

See also

Stefon Diggs makes progress towards Week 6 appearance for Commanders vs 49ers on MNF

Kyle Juszczyk is set to return vs Commanders

The good news for the 49ers is that All Pro full back Kyle Juszczyk is back and will be a part of the roster against the Commanders. He suffered a hyperextended knee against the Denver Broncos.

Key takeaways

  • Nick Bosa is ruled out against Washington as he recovers from a calf injury.
  • Nick Bosa is reportedly eyeing a Week 7 return against the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Fullback Kyle Juszczyk will return to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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