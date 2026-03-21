Kevin Durant surpasses Michael Jordan on NBA all-time scoring list: How many games did it take?

Kevin Durant made history in the NBA after surpassing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, reaching 32,293 points to move past Jordan’s 32,292, during the Houston Rockets’ win over the Miami Heat, and the question emerged: How many games did the Rockets star take to achieve it?

Kevin Durant reached this milestone after playing more than 1,180 regular-season games and playoffs in his NBA career. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan recorded his total across 1,251 games in the NBA, including regular season and playoffs.

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the elite scorers in the NBA, and this record further proves it, especially by surpassing a player widely considered the greatest in league history.

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The historic game for the Rockets

The game in which this happened could not have been more dramatic for the Houston Rockets against the Miami Heat. In addition to Kevin Durant reaching the milestone, the Rockets also memorably won 123-122, with Amen Thompson scoring the game-winner on a tip-in just before the buzzer off a missed shot by Durant. Durant finished the game with 27 points.

Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets.

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How Kevin Durant reached the record

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In the final minutes of Saturday night’s win, Miami’s 2-to-3 zone, which had long been effective, was set up with Durant stationed in the right corner, patiently waiting for the ball. Most of the trust from head coach Ime Udoka was placed in Durant’s teammates, Alperen Sengun and Reed Sheppard, whose two-man action near the top of the key forced the defense to shift slightly.

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By the time the ball reached Durant again, it was too late for Simone Fontecchio. The 37-year-old released the shot quickly, and with his scoring ability, he did not need much time to create space. The shot went cleanly through the net, a moment that reflected the consistency he has shown throughout his career.

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The players Durant has surpassed

In a season and career defined by consistency and growth, Durant moved past Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki on the scoring list, and now sits behind Kobe Bryant, who currently holds fourth place with 33,643 points.