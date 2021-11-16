Brooklyn Nets play against Golden State Warriors for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Tight game between top leaders. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Brooklyn Nets won their most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 to close a 5-1 round of six games on the road with a positive 5-1 record. The Nets haven't lost a game since November 8 against the Chicago Bulls.

Golden State Warriors could do nothing against the Hornets on the road to defend the seven-game winning streak and lost the game at Charlotte 102-106. After this game the Warriors must play the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons before returning home.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The Nets have a positive record at 10-4 overall, and in the last 10 most recent games they have won eight and lost only two against the Miami Heat 93-106 at home and the Chicago Bulls on the road. This game is the first against the Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season, last season the Nets won two of two games against the Warriors. The home record is positive for the Nets with four wins and just two losses, the most recent home game was a win against Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on November 3. The Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 108.5 points per game and the defense allow only 103.5 points as the sixth best defense.

Golden State Warriors are in good shape, but they lost their most recent game to Charlotte Hornets on the road. That game against the Hornets was the Warriors' first loss on the road. The home team Hornets' advantage in that game was the Turnovers as the Warriors lost the ball 15 times to only 11 times the home team. The most important victory for the Warriors on the road, so far, was during the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114. The Warriors' offense is scoring an average of 115.1 points per game as the number one of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Brooklyn Nets are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -140 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the advantage at home but the visitors are lethal attacking. Golden State Warriors are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +120 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 220 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors +2.5.

FanDuel Brooklyn Nets -2.5 / -140 Totals 220 Golden State Warriors +2.5 / +120

* Odds via FanDuel.