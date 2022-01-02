Brooklyn Nets will face the Memphis Grizzlies at home this Monday, January 3 at 7:30 PM (ET). Here you will find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Memphis Grizzlies this Monday, January 3 at the Barclays Center, in a game valid for the 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Find out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets had been the best team in the Eastern Conference, but the Chicago Bulls have snatched that spot. That's why the team whose main star is Kevin Durant will look to win a victory that can put them back in the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference (they are just one victory away from the Bulls).

On the side of the Grizzlies, with a win / loss balance of 23-14 they are comfortably located in fourth place in the Western Conference, somewhat far from third (the Jazz with a 26-10 record) but with a good difference compared to the fifth (the Nuggets with a record of 18-16). However, there is still a long regular season ahead and the Grizzlies are betting on going even higher (a win, in fact, would leave them just 2 behind the Jazz).

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies will play this Monday, January 3 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be a very attractive game because they are two of the best teams of the current season and they are looking to be among the playoff teams.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies to be played today Monday, January 3, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, YES, Bally Sports SE-MEM.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not chosen their favorites yet, although they will most likely do so in the next few hours. It seems difficult to choose between two such close teams, but the Brooklyn Nets are likely to have a slight favoritism given that they are second in the Eastern Conference and have stars like Durant and Harden on their team.

