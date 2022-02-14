Brooklyn Nets will face Sacramento Kings at the Barclays Center today, February 14. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings will face each other at the Barclays Center today, February 14, at 7:30 PM (ET). The hosts will try to end their negative run of 11 defeats in a row, while the Kings will be looking for their third straight victory. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets need to get out of this losing streak as soon as possible. There were rumors that the team had internal problems, and it seems that these moved to the field. Nets already have 11 consecutive losses. They have gone from fighting for the lead, to now trying to stay in eighth place, which of course they won't be able to keep for long based on losses.

In the case of the Kings, despite their not-so-brilliant win/loss balance (22-36), they are still in the fight to reach 10th place and thus be able to enter the Play-in. They are just one win away from the Portland Trail Blazers (who are currently holding that position), albeit with two more losses. They're on a two-game winning streak, and if they can extend it, they could take the spot from the Blazers.

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets will play against Sacramento Kings this Monday, February 13 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 3, on that occasion it was a victory for Kings by 112-101.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Monday, February 14, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES, NBCSCA.

Brooklyn Nets vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

Oddmakers know that will be a very close game. According to FanDuel, the Brooklyn Nets have odds of +126, while the Sacramento Kings appear with odds of -148. The total is at 227.

