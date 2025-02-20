Giannis Antetokounmpo makes something clear about his future with the Bucks amid trade rumors

After months of speculation that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on his way out of the Milwaukee Bucks, the two-time MVP addressed the chatter, reaffirming his commitment to the team where he won his lone NBA championship.

During an appearance on Greek television program COSMOTE TV, Antetokounmpo dismissed the idea of requesting a trade, making it clear he’s not the type of player to force his way out.

When asked if he’d ever consider texting the Bucks’ GM to demand a trade, Giannis left no doubt about his stance. “I don’t think that I would ever text (and ask for a trade), I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out,” Antetokounmpo said.

However, he acknowledged the realities of the NBA as a business and expressed acceptance of any potential future moves. “NBA is business. If I got traded, I would inform my family and would do my job,” he admitted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles during a 127-117 loss to the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Speculation about Antetokounmpo’s departure has lingered following the Bucks’ consecutive early playoff exits. Since winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2021, Milwaukee has failed to advance beyond the second round of the postseason.

Giannis advocates for a global All-Star format

Though selected for the NBA All-Star Game, Giannis was unable to play due to a left calf strain. Still, he made an appearance at the Chase Center and shared his excitement about the possibility of a new All-Star Game format featuring players from the United States against international stars.

“I would love that,” Antetokounmpo admitted. “I think that would be the most interesting and most exciting format. I always compete, but I think that would give me a little bit more extra juice to compete, like having Shai, Jokic, Luka, Wemby, Towns, Sengun. Obviously, I’m missing some guys that I cannot think of from the top of my head. Going against the best U.S. players—I think it would be fun”.

Giannis on his future with Greece’s National Team

This year marks the return of the EuroBasket tournament, where Greece fell to Germany, led by Dennis Schroder, in the quarterfinals of the last edition. Looking ahead to this year’s competition, Antetokounmpo emphasized his commitment to playing for the Greek national team if he’s in good health.

“If I am healthy, I will be there,” Giannis stated. “I thought we could have won a medal two years ago in the EuroBasket, but we had to play Germany twice, which is a great team. We will do our best. Coach Spanoulis will create a good team, and we’ll put in the effort”.