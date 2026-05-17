Cavaliers hand Pistons their worst home playoff embarrassment in decades

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed no mercy against the Detroit Pistons in what was a humiliating Game 7 that will now be part of the worst losses the team has suffered in its history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers completely dismantled the Detroit Pistons in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night, securing their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals with a stunning 125-94 victory. This 31-point blowout now stands as the most lopsided home playoff loss in Pistons history.

The historical weight of the defeat was highlighted by Josh Dubow on X, who noted the rarity of such a collapse on Detroit’s home floor during the postseason. “The 31-point loss was most lopsided for Pistons in a home playoff game since they lost 115-83 to Celtics in Game 3 of the 1991 2nd round,” Dubow shared shortly after the final buzzer.

Despite the painful exit, this season remains a significant milestone for the Pistons franchise, as it marked their deepest playoff run since the 2007-08 campaign. After years of rebuilding, the young squad showed immense grit by winning their first-round series earlier.

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Lopsided road wins in an NBA Game 7

According to TSN’s StatsCentre, Cleveland’s dominant performance ranks as one of the most lopsided road victories in the history of NBA Game 7s. The +31 margin trails only the 1948 Philadelphia Warriors (+39) and the 2022 Dallas Mavericks (+33), placing this Cavaliers squad in elite company alongside the 2005 Indiana Pacers (+27) for crushing road dominance.

The Cavs advance to the ECF 👏@ROSGO21 and @ElGee35 spotlight the @cavs' Game 7 performance as they advance to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals presented by @Google.



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The Cavaliers utilized a balanced attack to silence the Detroit crowd, with Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell combining for nearly 50 points while the defense held the Pistons to a dismal shooting night. Cleveland’s ability to remain composed in a winner-take-all environment allowed them to exploit a struggling Pistons offense that never found its rhythm after the first quarter.

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While the memory of this blowout will sting, the future remains incredibly bright for a Detroit team that possesses one of the most promising young cores in the league. With another high draft pick on the way and the experience of two grueling playoff series now under their belt, the Pistons are well-positioned to make another deep postseason run as soon as next year.