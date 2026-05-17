Why is Dean Wade not in the starting lineup for the Cavaliers vs the Pistons today?

The Cleveland Cavaliers made an unexpected adjustment for Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons, removing Dean Wade from the starting lineup but giving him the opportunity to continue contributing to the team in a different way.

Dean Wade will begin Game 7 on the bench as the Cleveland Cavaliers implement a strategic lineup shift for their high-stakes series finale against the Detroit Pistons. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has decided to insert Max Strus into the starting unit to provide more perimeter spacing and offensive firepower from the jump.

The news was confirmed by Danny Cunningham on X, who noted that this marks the first time Cleveland has altered its starting five during this intense postseason clash. “Cavs are making a starting lineup change for the first time this series. Max Strus is moving into the first five and Dean Wade will come off the bench,” Cunningham reported.

The shift leaves James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to round out the starters alongside Strus for the winner-take-all matchup. Nick Camino pointed the move on X: “The way the Pistons have been collapsing in the paint defensively, this obviously opens up some opportunities to knock down some 3-pointers from Strus.”

Advertisement

Strus and Wade stats

Strus has succeed with his efficiency throughout the 2026 NBA postseason, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting over 38% from the three-point line. Despite small shooting woes, the coaching staff is banking on his reputation as a floor spacer to prevent the Pistons from packing the paint and double-teaming Donovan Mitchell.

“Yeah, he brings it every day.” 💪



Kenny Atkinson on how Max Strus sets the tone with toughness alongside Dennis Schröder and James Harden, giving the Cavaliers confidence every night. pic.twitter.com/GJ6iR6HtA6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 14, 2026

Wade has provided a more consistent defensive presence during the series, but his offensive output has been limited to roughly 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. By moving him to the second unit, the Cavaliers hope to bolster their bench defense while allowing Wade to operate against the Pistons’ reserves.

Advertisement

Making a significant lineup change during a Game 7 is a risky “experiment,” yet the Cavaliers feel forced to adjust after their stagnant offensive performance in the Game 6 blowout. While some critics argue that consistency is key in elimination games, adding Strus’s shooting gravity might be the only way to crack a disciplined Detroit defense.