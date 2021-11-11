Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Boston Celtics will meet with Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their jubilee 220th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 112 direct duels to this day, while Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 107 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on March 26, 2021, and it ended in a 122-114 win for the Celtics away in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been off to a disappointing start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (WLWWL). Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form recently, winning three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered one defeat in the remaining two games (WWLLW).

The Celtics are currently sitting in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.455. While the Bucks are placed two positions above them, in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 26, 1968, and it ended in a 102-89 win for the Boston-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup.

