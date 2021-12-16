Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face each other on Friday, at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Boston Celtics will clash off with Golden State Warriors at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 345th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 207 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 137 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 17, 2021, and it ended in a 119-114 win for the Celtics away in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times and lost three games (WLLLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have been doing better, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered one loss (WWLWW).

The Warriors currently sit in on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.821. While the Celtics are placed in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1946, and it ended in a 66-54 win for the Warriors side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and GGolden State Warriors, to be played on Thursday, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel