Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 4 of this first-round series of the 2022 Playoffs this Sunday, April 24, at the United Center. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals start as the least favorites even playing at home. They know that they face a much stronger team and that it is a candidate for the title, so they will have to show a much better version of what they have been seeing so far. In the two defeats they have in this first round they have been vastly outmatched by the Bucks. However, they are confident that they can show a version more similar to the one from Game 2 (which they won) and pull off an upset in the first round.

In the case of the Milwaukee Bucks, beyond that loss in Game 2 (which was only by 4 points) it was expected that they would be far superior and they are. Although Game 1 was a little closer, in their two wins so far, the Wisconsin franchise has been far superior. This is not a reason to be overconfident, since in the second game the Bulls showed that they can hurt them. But if they continue at this level, the Bucks will have no problem advancing to the Conference semifinals.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago Illinois

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by states in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The superiority of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Chicago Bulls, whom they have beaten in all regular season games, has been evident in this first round series. Despite the fact that the second game was a loss, even there they showed signs of being at a higher level, managing to reduce the 14-point advantage that the Bulls obtained in the first half to 4.

On the Bulls side, their track record against a Top 10 NBA team isn't great. Many losses and only a few victories are not encouraging statistics if what you are looking for is to fight for the championship. However, the Bulls showed they can hurt the Bucks, winning Game 2 and will need to play at that level, or even better, if they want to advance to the conference semifinals.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch in the US

This Playoff game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Sunday, April 24, at the United Center, Chicago Illinois; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to take the victory with 1.55 odds, while 2.50 odds will be for the Chicago Bulls victory.

BetMGN Chicago Bulls 1.55 Milwaukee Bucks 2.50

*Odds via BetMGM