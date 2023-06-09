Chris Paul is the only one who can motivate LeBron James, says former champion

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning ahead of next season as if LeBron James were going to be on the roster, and rightfully so. He’s not going to retire from the NBA, no matter what he says.

But even though he could still fulfill his contract with the team, he might not be that motivated to play at the highest level anymore, especially after how things went down this season.

That’s why Kendrick Perkins believes the Lakers need to do everything they can to sign Chris Paul to motivate LeBron, as he’s likely to be released by the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers Need To Sign Chris Paul To Motivate LeBron, Claims Kendrick Perkins

“Chris Paul to the Lakers would shake up the league,” Perkins said on NBA Today. “You know why? We heard LeBron James talking about retirement, and we know damn well he’s not going anywhere. But what it did make me realize is that is he losing a little motivation right now.”

“Pairing up with one of his great friends in the point guard, CP3, would give him that extra juice to say, ‘You know what, I’m excited about coming back to next season,‘” Perkins continued.

“The last time the Lakers won a championship, I cannot harp enough how important Rajon Rondo was to Anthony Davis,” Perkins continued. “Can you imagine CP3 and AD in the pick-and-roll? It would be dangerous. With the pieces they already added, CP3 would be the missing piece; it would be scary for the rest of the league.”

The Suns first need to waive Paul, but he’d definitely be interested in this opportunity, and it would give him another opportunity to finally win a ring before retiring.