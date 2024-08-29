The wait is finally over for Brandon Aiyuk. The talented wide receiver has signed a lucrative contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, securing his place in The Bay for at least four more years.

After an exhaustive period of contract negotiations, the San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement with Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver has secured a massive extension, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.

Many football fans consider Brandon Aiyuk one of the most talented wideouts in the league. Since his arrival in 2020, he has played a crucial role in the 49ers’ success, even sparking debate about whether he could eventually take on the WR1 role over Deebo Samuel.

Recognizing his value, Aiyuk requested a contract extension this offseason. Both sides were eager to continue their partnership, and after lengthy negotiations, they’ve finally agreed on a lucrative deal.

Breaking down Brandon Aiyuk’s salary at 49ers

The 49ers can rest easy knowing Brandon Aiyuk will be on the roster for the 2024 season. The NFC West club has signed the wide receiver to a 4-year, $120 million contract extension, with $76 million guaranteed.

see also NFL News: Brandon Aiyuk has one final condition to sign new contract with 49ers

With this substantial deal, Aiyuk becomes the 5th highest-paid wide receiver in the league. If we break it down, it would look like this: $30M per year; $2.5M per month; $577K per week; $82.4K per day; $3.4K per hour; $57 per minute; or $0.95 per second.

Who are the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL?

Brandon Aiyuk has finally secured the contract extension he sought. However, he might soon be bumped from the top-5 earners as Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase are expected to sign new deals in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 49ers News: HC Kyle Shanahan makes late trade to acquire a star pass rusher

Currently, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are ahead of Aiyuk. The Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson tops the list with an average annual salary of $35 million.

SurveyWho is better? Who is better? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE