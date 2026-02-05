Not Connor Bedard: Team Canada announces last-minute addition ahead of 2026 Olympics and fans erupt

Though Team Canada had given Connor Bedard hope ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, that won’t be the case. Instead, as Brayden Point has been ruled out for the tournament, another former first-round pick was called up to fill the vacant spot. Needless to say, fans across the NHL reacted in different ways, with many expressing frustration over Jon Cooper’s decision.

It simply wasn’t to be for Bedard. The former first overall selection in 2023 will not travel with Team Canada to Milano for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Despite his strong campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard fell short of making the final cut, as another Canadian skater will fulfill his childhood dream instead.

As reported by Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis will replace Point in the upcoming Olympics. The 24-year-old forward is a former first-round selection (13th overall) in the 2020 NHL entry Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans react to news

While Jarvis has been a staple of Hurricanes hockey in the NHL and a clutch performer in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he is not a household name like Bedard is. Thus, after news of his call-up broke, a strong outburst on social media was to be expected.

Seth Jarvis celebrates a goal

Advertisement

“What does Bedard have to do?,” a user on X ironically asked. “Jarvis did absolutely nothing at 4 Nations. Should’ve actually took someone who has chemistry with McDavid,” another fan commented, hinting Zach Hyman would’ve been a better replacement.

Advertisement

see also Why are Russia and Belarus not participating at the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026?

“This is stupid. Put Bedard on the roster,” an angry user said. “Nothing against Seth but I’d be taking Bedard over him every single time given the lineup currently,” another Team Canada fan reflected on the decision.

Advertisement

Jarvis and Bedard’s numbers

Through 48 games in the 2025-26 NHL season, Jarvis registers 25 goals and 18 assists for a grand total of 43 points. That means he is playing at a 0.896 point-per-game pace.

Meanwhile, Bedard has appeared in 44 games for the Blackhawks this season, scoring 23 goals and assisting in 30 others. Bedard has 53 points and is putting on a 1.205 point-per-game production. However, with Canada facing no shortage of goal scorers and skilled players, Cooper may be favoring Jarvis’ defensive upside over Bedard, whose 200-feet game is still a work in progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement