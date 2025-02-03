Since making his NBA debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2010, James Harden has been one of the league’s most dynamic players. Over the years, he has suited up for four different franchises, changing jerseys multiple times. Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, the veteran guard has made it clear where he wants to finish his career.

With 15 seasons in the NBA, Harden has compiled an impressive list of individual accolades and left a lasting impact on several teams, most notably the Houston Rockets and, more recently, the Clippers.

Playing alongside Kawhi Leonard has further solidified Harden’s role as a key piece of the Clippers‘ roster. Since joining Los Angeles in 2023, he has embraced the experience, describing it as overwhelmingly positive. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Joey Linn, Harden reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise.

When asked about his future, Harden reiterated his desire to retire as a Clipper, echoing a statement he made in January 2024. “Yeah,” Harden said when asked about finishing his career in Los Angeles. “That was the whole point, man. I thought the same thing with the last team I was on. That’s why I made all those sacrifices. I’m home now, and I want to keep a core together for a few years… Things are going well, and I’m happy.”

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome on December 01, 2024.

Harden reflects on his legacy with the Clippers

After a game against the Phoenix Suns, Clippers guard shared a heartfelt moment with a special fan. A young boy who had long wanted to meet him. The interaction, captured in images, showcased a touching exchange between the two and provided insight into how Harden hopes to be remembered.

When asked about the legacy he wants to leave with the Clippers as retirement eventually comes into view, Harden emphasized the importance of culture. “What goes through the back of my mind when I step into that gym every single day is building culture,” Harden said.

He elaborated on his vision, stating: “Building something special. Because once I leave and retire from being a Clipper, hopefully, that culture can continue leading to something special. Coming in, being a professional, working my butt off every single day, being a leader.”

Harden on handling criticism throughout his career

Like many elite athletes, Harden has faced criticism throughout his career, particularly from fans. However, he insists that outside opinions don’t faze him. “It really doesn’t bother me. And then hopefully, eventually, people will catch on later to who I am and what my message really was,” Harden said.

He further elaborated on his mindset: “You don’t really see me go back and forth with a reporter or somebody on TV or the internet. I just continue to chip away, put the work in, put the work in, put the work in, and that’s just how I am.”