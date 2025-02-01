NBA News: James Harden reveals he believes one of his teammates deserved All-Star selection

Los Angeles Clippers secured a solid 112-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, powered by another standout performance from Norman Powell—a trend that’s becoming routine. Despite his impressive season, Powell was left off this year’s NBA All-Star roster. However, his teammate James Harden, who earned an All-Star nod, made sure to recognize Powell’s contributions.

“Norm has had an unbelievable year. I actually sent him a message after the reserves came out. I told him, ‘What you’ve been doing, I’m just happy to be a part of it.’ You know what I mean? Keep that same swagger because you’re a huge part of our success, what we’re doing, and where we’re trying to go,” Harden said.

Powell is averaging 24.1 points per game this season, leading the Clippers in scoring and seamlessly stepping into the offensive role Paul George held last year. He’s become the team’s second scoring option behind Harden, who’s thriving as both a scorer and facilitator.

Harden recognizes Zubac’s growth

Harden also highlighted the contributions of center Ivica Zubac, who is having a breakout NBA season. Zubac is averaging 15.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, significantly boosting his impact with Harden running the point and keeping him involved.

Norman Powell #24 and James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers celebrate a score during a 131-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks

“Zu’s putting up 20 and 20s. Even when the stat sheet doesn’t show that, he still impacts the game at such a high level. I’m just proud of both of those guys and the seasons they’re having,” Harden said.

Harden’s All-Star moment

Reacting to his All-Star selection, Harden shared how he found out and what it means to him and the franchise. He’s averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game this season, orchestrating the Clippers’ offense with veteran savvy and enabling both Powell and Zubac to elevate their games.

“I was in the room on the phone when my phone started going crazy with text messages. Once I realized what had happened, I was excited—excited for myself and this organization. A lot of changes have happened over the past year, so to be able to represent this team is a good feeling,” Harden said. As the Clippers continue their strong season, the dynamic trio of Harden, Powell, and Zubac looks poised to make a significant postseason run.