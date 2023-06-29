The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the best teams in the NBA after the All-Star break. Despite LeBron James‘ foot injury, they still managed to finish the season on a high note.

Notably, a lot of that had to do with Austin Reaves breaking out for them. He established himself as a steady contirbutor, and even worked his way up to the starting lineup.

The Lakers are now looking toretain him at all costs, which is why NBA analyst Colin Cowherd believes they might be getting a little delusional, going as far as to compare him with Mac McClung, Patrick Beverley, Kelly Olynyk, and Grayson Allen.

Colin Cowherd Warns The Lakers About Overpaying For Austin Reaves

“Last two years, he’s been a nice player for the Lakers,” Cowherd said. “Are they getting delusional because they found him? And because he plays well with LeBron, but so did Matthew Dellavedova.”

“Everybody is loyal to what they find,” Cowherd added. “Are the Lakers falling in love with the kid because they found him at garage sale prices? If you want to be a max player, you have got to show me max qualities.”

As good as Reaves has been for them, they also need to add some more quality pieces to their current roster, and maybe committing that much money to him won’t be the wisest bet.