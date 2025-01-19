The Golden State Warriors secured their second consecutive win with a 122-114 victory over the Washington Wizards, solidifying their NBA play-in position in the Western Conference. Andrew Wiggins delivered an impressive performance, making him the Warriors’ statistical standout. However, the spotlight belonged to Jordan Poole, who led the scoring with 38 points, along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Following the game, Poole’s post-game comments drew attention, prompting a response from former teammate, Draymond Green.

After the game, Poole shared positive thoughts about his Warriors years. “Yeah, I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there,” he said, per NBC Sports. Poole also thanked the fans for their support. “I saw a lot of 3 jerseys out there, a lot of JP3 jerseys,” Jordan stated adding that appreciated the love and memories from his time in Warriors.

In view of these statements, Warriors’ Draymond Green apologized to Jordan Poole after a Warriors-Wizards game on Saturday. Green wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I really am sorry.” He did not add any more details about the apology. The message follows comments Poole made about his time with the Warriors.

Poole’s comments reminded fans of his impact on the Warriors. He played a big role in their 2022 championship win. His trade to Washington ended a journey with ups and downs. That journey included a fight with Green during a 2022 preseason practice. Green’s apology could be viewed as connected to that incident.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after forcing an 8-second violation in the backcourt against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green later discussed the incident on Penny Hardaway’s Two Cents Podcast and called it one of his biggest failures as a veteran player. “It took me to go through that failure with Jordan Poole, who was someone that came in and chose his locker to be next to me because he wanted to learn from me…(Jordan Poole) was someone that I would spend time with and that I would pour into, and I f…. it all up.”

Have Warriors’ Draymond Green’s controversies finally come to an end?

Draymond Green has never shied away from controversy during his career, with the Warriors star often making headlines for clashes with opponents, referees, and even teammates. From intense on-court arguments to bold off-court remarks, Green’s actions consistently draw attention. However, a college friend, Travis Walton, recently revealed that Draymond has shown noticeable growth and positive change in recent months.

“He’s more intentional…He’s more softer with things. Maybe when he’s ready to erupt (in a training session), he’s like, ‘Let me look at it from a different perspective,’ (where) the old Draymond would’ve went off. The old Draymond would’ve had a lot more to say than the Draymond right now,” stated Walton to Ohm Youngmisuk from ESPN.

Draymond Green is determined to prove that his past controversies do not define him. While his career has been punctuated by fiery moments and headlines, the Warriors star is now focused on growth both on and off the court. Green has expressed a commitment to channeling his passion into leadership, mentoring younger players, and showcasing his value beyond the drama.

