Warriors’ Steve Kerr provides injury updates on Curry and Green ahead of Celtics' matchup

The Golden State Warriors secured a 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards, who remain at the bottom of the NBA’s Eastern Conference and extended their losing streak to nine games. Despite the win, the Warriors had to deal with a concerning development as both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green exited the game with some concerns.

Green was sidelined just three minutes into the game due to tightness in his left calf, while Curry, who posted an impressive stat line with 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes, left during the final minute of the fourth quarter after Jordan Poole awkwardly landed on his right ankle.

After the game, Steve Kerr addressed the media about their conditions, expressing more concern about Green’s situation than Curry’s. “Draymond is going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Steph just told me he doesn’t think it’s serious, but they’ll both be day-to-day for now”.

As for Green, Kerr acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the injury’s severity. “We don’t really know,” he said when asked for further details. “We’ll have to wait and see what the MRI shows tomorrow and just assess over the next couple of days. We’ll figure out what’s next”.

Kerr identifies Green’s replacement

Green’s return from a three-game absence was cut short due to the latest setback, raising concerns about how long he might be out. While awaiting the results of Green’s MRI, Kerr has already pinpointed Moses Moody as someone who could step up in his absence.

“If Draymond is out for a little bit, this is a good chance for Moses to get a lot of minutes at that four spot,” Kerr shared via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. Moody played 29 minutes in the Warriors’ latest win—the second-highest of his season—and made the most of the opportunity by contributing 13 points, two rebounds, and an assist.

For the 22-year-old, it could be a critical chance to expand his role on the team. Moody is averaging 16.7 minutes per game this season, with 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per contest.

Warriors face tough test against Celtics

Kerr’s optimistic update on Curry undoubtedly brings relief to Warriors fans, especially with a high-stakes matchup against the Boston Celtics looming on Monday, January 20. However, Green’s potential absence could leave the team shorthanded defensively.

Meanwhile, the Celtics, who have lost four of their last seven games, including a surprising defeat to the 14th-seed Toronto Raptors, might see this as a chance to regain momentum.