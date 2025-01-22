The Brooklyn Nets‘ struggles in the NBA regular season continued on Tuesday with a narrow loss to the New York Knicks, dropping their record to a disappointing 14-30. The team faces an uphill battle to make the playoffs. After the defeat, D’Angelo Russell reflected on his challenges since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and adapting to his role in Brooklyn.

Despite Russell’s commendable effort in the game, the Nets have struggled to find consistent success this season. Their game plan has often been outmatched by other teams, exacerbated by the absence of key players traded last year.

Among those acquired in the trades was Russell, who has emerged as a standout performer for the Nets. However, he shared candid thoughts about his transition to Brooklyn after his stint in Los Angeles. “I’ll never take being able to play free basketball like this for granted again,” Russell said.

He elaborated further, adding: “This is a style and a play that — obviously we’ve got the best performance team as well. They keep guys fresh, they keep guys in shape, and they keep them prepared for the minutes and the load they’re about to play. For me, my body is not prepared for this. I didn’t prepare for this all season, all summer, so it’s an adjustment for me as well.“

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on January 04, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Nets’ head coach reflects on the match and key players

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez shared his thoughts following the game, addressing the team’s performance and the players’ energy on the court. “From my experience in the NBA, players love playing on national TV. For me, it means longer timeouts and a few more interviews, but for the players, it’s a different experience,” Fernandez explained.

Fernandez highlighted Nic Claxton’s contribution, praising his impact during the game. “I liked his energy. He was vocal, engaged the whole game, and that’s the Nic Claxton I want. If he continues to bring that level of intensity, he’ll be a key factor in helping us win. The good thing is he has high standards for himself, and I love that,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez also commented on his decision-making regarding player rotations. “I had Nic in a good rhythm out there—he was playing well and getting stops—so I decided to keep him in. At the same time, I’m very happy with what Day’Ron [Sharpe] contributed,” he added.

Nets face pivotal stretch in regular season

As the Nets navigate a challenging regular season, their upcoming games will be critical in keeping their playoff hopes alive. However, they face a tough schedule against competitive teams also vying for postseason positioning.

Upcoming Nets Fixtures (January):