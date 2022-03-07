DeAndre Jordan spoke for the first time since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers and he seemed to be really excited to reunite with James Harden, revealing in what aspect he's better than anyone else in the NBA.

It didn't take long for James Harden to make an impact at the Philadelphia 76ers. Shortly after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets, The Beard posted incredible numbers to help the team string good results together.

Harden is already enjoying the love from the fans and is also drawing a lot of praise for his immediate connection with MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid. On top of that, a familiar face has recently joined him at the Wells Fargo Center.

DeAndre Jordan signed for the Sixers last week after being released by the Los Angeles Lakers and is reunited with Harden after their time together at the Nets last year. The veteran center seems to be excited with his new team and especially with The Beard.

DeAndre Jordan says James Harden sets up easy baskets better than anyone else

"I mean, for a big, or anybody trying to get easy baskets, he's the best guy to play with," Jordan said Monday morning speaking for the first time since he joined the Sixers, per ESPN. "He's so unselfish when it comes to passing and getting guys open and getting other guys going because he can get himself going at any point in time."

Besides Harden, Jordan has met other familiar faces in Philly as he had previously played under Doc Rivers at the Los Angeles Clippers, where he also played with Tobias Harris. The move suited perfectly for both Jordan and the Sixers, who needed someone else at center following Andre Drummond's departure.

"There were other situations, but I'm familiar with Doc, I was with him for years," Jordan said. "James, Tobias, and Joel and I are cool. And, yeah, with Andre leaving, they needed another backup center, so it was mutual."

It will be interesting to see what he can bring to the table in Philadelphia. Jordan didn't enjoy much game time with the Lakers this season, so it's definitely going to be an opportunity of redemption for the 33-year-old in a team that has high aspirations.