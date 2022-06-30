Draymond Green continues to spare no victims on his post-NBA championship rants. This time, he explained his comments about facing LeBron James and the difference between him and the Boston Celtics.

Draymond Green has never been the one to mince his words about anything. But it seems like he's taken trash-talk up a notch since winning his fourth NBA championship, firing shots and bold takes left and right.

Green went as far as to state that the Golden State Warriors will win three of the next four titles. He also said that Steph Curry couldn't create his own shot until Kevin Durant got there and has seized every chance to call out the Memphis Grizzlies since winning another ring.

That's why it's not surprising to see that the Michigan State product made the news for yet another of his hot statements. This time, he claimed that facing the Boston Celtics was way easier than having to deal with LeBron James.

NBA News: Draymond Green Says Playing The Celtics Was Easier Than Facing LeBron James

"It’s easier because we’re not playing LeBron James,” Green said on 95.7 The Game. “They asked me a question in a press conference like ‘How does the IQs rank against Boston versus LeBron' and it’s like shut up. What are we talking about? It’s easier when you’re not playing LeBron James, who is the ultimate mastermind in our game. So you’re not playing that chess match with him. It’s a lot easier to play a chess match against anybody else, but against LeBron, it’s different."

"And Bron can prepare his guys for what’s to come. Al Horford couldn’t prepare them for what’s to come, so you know that going in, no disrespect to Al Horford," the former Defensive Player of the Year added.

Green said something quite similar during the NBA Finals and for some reason, he's looked quite committed to preserving James' legacy over the past couple of months. They're good friends off the court, so it's not a shocker, either.

But you better believe the rest of the league is keeping receipts. They may not like what Green has to say, and he'll have to back up all that talk on the court next season, especially after some subpar performances in the NBA Finals.