The recent success of the Golden State Warriors may have awakened nostalgia, so players like Draymond Green have allowed themselves to turn to the past to acknowledge that the Dubs' legacy has been made possible by departed colleagues like Kevin Durant.

The great stories of sport are usually based on stages and eras. Specifically in the NBA, it is easy to remember the decade of the nineties thanks to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls or the first years of the new century with the greatness of the Los Angeles Lakers of the late Kobe Bryant.

Well, the current era will be easy to locate with the simple mention of coach Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors, as they have won 4 NBA Championships from 2015 to date, having also played 2 more finals, in which they lost to Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

Draymond Green points to Kevin Durant as key to Golden State Warriors' legacy

While the Golden State Warriors won an NBA championship again in 2015 after 40 years of obscurity, the cornerstone of the Dubs' current legacy was built with their next two conquests, in 2017 and 2018, in which Draymond Green and Stephen Curry had a great ally: current Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant.

"I don't think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit. I think if you came in our organization, Kevin was given all the credit. The reality is, I don't think that team wins another championship if Kevin doesn't come. Now you may say, "You won the fourth one without Kevin". But there's a gap in there where teams started to figure us out... We would not have beat the Cavs coming back around without Kevin.", stated Draymond Green in The Old Man & The Three podcast.

And is that despite the fact that in 2018 they had an argument that almost ended in blows, and subsequently had a clash on social media for Green's statement that gave more value to Curry than Durant in the successes of the Dubs, Draymond's recognition of Kevin finally came, several years later, but it came.