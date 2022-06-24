The recently crowned NBA champion took to Twitter to make a bold prediction on the future of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Max Christie.

Draymond Green knows a thing or two about winning and getting over in the NBA. Green is a four-time NBA champion, an NBA defensive player of the year, and a four-time All-Star. This season Green had 7.3 rebounds per game and 7 assists per game for the Golden State Warriors enroute to their championship.

Max Christie on the other hand is living his dream being picked in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 19-year-old was selected 35th in the second round of the draft after spending a season at Michigan State, before that he had represented the U.S. national team in the U-16 Americas Championship in Brazil winning a gold medal.

Now Draymond Green sees a bright future for the Arlington Heights, Illinois native. Here is what Green had to say on Twitter about the prospects of Max Christie.

Draymond Green on Max Christie

Taking to Twitter the Golden State Warriors star tweeted, “Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star” with a shrug emoji. The reference is to Green himself who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft out of Michigan State and went on to become one of the best defensive players of his generation.

Christie was made aware of the compliment by Green and told ESPN “That’s really cool… props to Draymond for that.” The point guard will be entering a Lakers squad that boasts none other than a certain LeBron James, while the Lakers themselves are not known for developing young talents it will be interesting to see how Christie develops.

