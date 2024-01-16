The Golden State Warriors finally had Draymond Green back on the court, but that didn’t do much to help their winning case. In fact, they crumbled under pressure in the clutch and lost to one of the worst teams in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t have Ja Morant or Desmond Bane, and they had only won 14 out of 38 games prior to their meeting. Even so, they prevailed 116-107 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in his day.

Needless to say, morale is at an all-time low in the Bay area. You just can tell in the player’s body language that they’re about to give up, and it doesn’t seem like they have a solution in sight.

Draymond Green Calls Out Lack Of Defensive Identity

It didn’t take long before Draymond made his presence felt again. However, it wasn’t on the court but after the game, as he put himself and his teammates on blast over their lack of defensive commitment.

“You just gotta have pride in yourself as a man that ‘I’m not gonna let my guy score.’ Closeouts were too soft [and] our rotations were too slow,” Green said after the game. “There’s just no pride. Until every guy takes pride in themselves and wanna stop the guy in front of them, we’ll suck. We can’t check. We can’t guard nobody. Until we guard, we’ll lose. It starts with the person on the ball and everybody else behind it. It’s everybody.”

The Warriors have struggled to find any sort of consistency on either side of the floor this season. They need Stephen Curry to put up 30+ on a nightly basis to barely keep up with their opponents.

For the first time in Steve Kerr’s tenure, it actually feels like the Dynasty might be coming to an end. And while there’s still time to turn things around, they might not have it in them anymore.