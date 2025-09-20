Eagles’ Saquon Barkley makes a major statement about the team’s situation despite his strong start

The Philadelphia Eagles have started the NFL season strong, riding a 2-0 streak behind standout performances from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Despite the promising start, Barkley knows there is still room for improvement.

Barkley shared his brutally honest take on the offense after two games. The 28-year-old running back seems content with the current situation but stressed that development throughout the season is key. He told Zach Berman of The Athletic that he would actually be worried if the offense were firing on all cylinders.

“We’re definitely close (to big plays)…but it’s Week 3 now,” Barkley said. “I’d actually probably be a little concerned if everything was firing at 100% and everything was going perfectly fine. That’s not football. That’s not how it works. There’s development within the season. No matter if you have a lot of the same guys, it’s a different team. Obviously, a different play-caller. And the beauty of that is not getting caught up in the BS that’s outside of the building.”

Through two games, the three-time All-Star has rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Barkley has been one of the bright spots on the Eagles’ offense, with an efficient run game leading the way. Those performances came against tough competition, including the Cowboys and Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts #1 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ struggling passing game

Despite Barkley’s success, the passing game has lagged. Jalen Hurts has thrown for just 253 yards with no touchdowns through two games, highlighting the area where the Eagles still need improvement.

Receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have also struggled early on. Brown has only 35 receiving yards, while Smith has 69. This is a stark contrast to last season, when the Eagles fielded one of the league’s most electrifying offenses.

The first two weeks don’t tell the full story, as Philadelphia still has 15 games left on the schedule. The Eagles’ passing attack is expected to improve in Week 3 when they face the Rams.

With Barkley leading the ground game and the passing game poised for growth, the Eagles have the potential to continue their strong start and become a contender as the NFL season progresses.

