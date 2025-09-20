NFL imposes hefty fine on Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for notable action in loss to Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles provided several notable takeaways, as it marked a 0-2 start for the Missouri franchise, something that hadn’t happened since 2014. Beyond the on-field impact, superstar Travis Kelce will now face a financial penalty from the league.

Every Saturday, the NFL releases the fines it issues to players for controversial, unsportsmanlike, or violent actions that occurred the previous week. In this case, the focus is on Kelce’s celebration following a standout run during the loss to the Eagles.

Kelce has been fined before, as has quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was penalized last season for a celebration the league deemed excessive. In this instance, although many fans may consider the Chiefs tight end’s behavior minor, the veteran could not escape the officials’ scrutiny.

Why did the NFL fine Kelce?

The NFL fined Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for unsportsmanlike conduct after making obscene gestures during the game against the Eagles. The offensive player’s actions were clear, and the league imposed a $14,491 fine, which will be deducted from his salary. This information was reported by the NFL’s official bulletin.

NFL’s focus on unsportsmanlike conduct

As reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X account (formerly Twitter), the league is paying special attention to actions considered unsportsmanlike. This type of penalty is “a priority” for officials when evaluating player conduct.

In total, the NFL issued seven fines totaling $92,743 for these types of infractions in Week 2, bringing the season’s cumulative total to $222,421. It’s worth noting that this sum also includes the fine for Jalen Carter’s spitting incident involving Dak Prescott in the season opener.