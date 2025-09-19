The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 2-0. Now, ahead of a tough Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Jalen Hurts is set to get back a key teammate who could help them chase a 3-0 record.

The Eagles, reigning Super Bowl champions, have started the 2025 NFL season on the right foot. Fortunately for them, their odds for Week 3 have improved with the return of an important player.

On Friday, the Eagles announced that Dallas Goedert would return from his knee injury. He was listed as a full participant in practice and is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game.

The return of the star tight end

Dallas Goedert has been an outstanding player for the Eagles. He is a highly reliable target for Jalen Hurts, while also providing key protection for him.

In Week 1, Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards. Then, in Week 2 against the Chiefs, he suffered the knee injury that limited his playing time.

Fortunately, the tight end participated fully in practice this week and carries no injury designation heading into Sunday. He will be ready to suit up for a tough clash against Matthew Stafford’s Rams.