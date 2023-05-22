The Boston Celtics are getting run out of the court. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has drawn circles around Joe Mazzulla, and his team is one win away from the NBA Finals.

The Celtics’ lineup shakeup only made things worse for the reigning Eastern Conference champions. Jimmy Butler and company are dominating on both ends of the floor, and it’s getting ugly to watch.

That’s why Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum got brutally honest after yet another huge letdown, admitting that they’re embarrassed and need to show some pride in this series.

Jaylen Brown Admits Celtics Are Embarrassed

“I don’t even know where to start. It’s an obvious letdown,” Brown said. “I feel like we let our fan base, organization down, let ourselves down. It was a collective. We can point fingers, but in reality, it’s just embarrassing.”

“We’ve just got to come out fighting and play basketball,” Brown continued. “I think both of these two games [the Heat] have been able to come out on top, but who is to say we can’t come out on top in the next two games? We just got to come ready to play basketball. We can’t lose our confidence. It’s the first to four. It should make for a better story.”

Jayson Tatum Says Celtics Need To Show Some Pride

“Yeah, I think it’s just tough as it is, as tonight was we just got to try to move on,” Tatum said. “Prepare. Get ready. Practice. Film and stuff for tomorrow. Obviously, we’re in a tough position, but we’ve got to have some pride and bounce back and just be better come Tuesday.”

The Celtics were the oddsmakers’ favorites to make the NBA Finals out of the East, but that’s just unlikely to happen now. No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit, and the Heat are playing championship-caliber basketball right now.