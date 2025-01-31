The ongoing saga between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler has been one of the most talked-about stories this trade season. With the trade deadline approaching and Butler recently suspended by the Heat, the franchise announced plans to explore trade options for the six-time All-Star. As the drama unfolds, former Los Angeles Lakers champion Dwight Howard shared his concerns about how the situation reflects on the NBA.

Butler’s suspension—the third in a short span—came after he reportedly walked out of practice upon learning he would not be starting against the Orlando Magic. The incident seems to have marked the end of his tenure in Miami.

While Butler’s desire to leave the Heat is clear, Howard argues that the way things are playing out is damaging to the league’s reputation. “I think it’s just bad. It’s just bad for the young guys to see. It’s bad for the NBA. We don’t need this type of attention, right?” Howard said on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast with Carmelo Anthony.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year also suggested that Butler’s behavior might make other teams hesitant to invest in him, worrying he might repeat such actions. “I don’t think this is the right way to get another contract,” Howard explained.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“As good as he is, who’s going to invest if they know that this could possibly end up in that same type of situation at the end of that contract?” he added. “Is he going to do the same thing he did with this team?”

Howard wouldn’t sign Butler as a GM

While numerous teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Butler, Howard made it clear that if he were an NBA general manager, he would steer clear of signing the All-Star. “He’s a great player, but I think he’s also—you know, he’s had some situations,” Howard said.

“I don’t know anything personally about him, so I can’t speak on that,” he added. “But from the stuff that I’m seeing and what’s going on, I probably, as a GM, wouldn’t sign him unless we had a conversation”.

What’s next for Butler?

Although many teams have been linked to Butler, his destination remains uncertain. Reports suggested he was interested in joining the Phoenix Suns, but complications with Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause have made that move unlikely unless Beal agrees to waive it—something he reportedly has no intention of doing.

Another rumored destination is the Golden State Warriors. However, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have reservations about Butler’s fit with the team.

“My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the Warriors locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings,” O’Connor said on The Kevin O’Connor Show.

While Butler’s future in Miami is undoubtedly over, his next chapter remains uncertain. What’s clear is that the Heat will move him before the trade deadline, as his relationship with the franchise appears irreparably damaged.