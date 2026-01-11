Chiefs could lose coach in 2026 as Andy Reid assistants officially interview to join another team

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are already working to try to bounce back in the 2026 NFL season. The road will not be easy considering that Patrick Mahomes has a long way to go to recover from a knee injury.

Another factor that increases uncertainty is the possibility that Travis Kelce will confirm his retirement from football. So far, the tight end has not announced his final decision, but that will undoubtedly have a major impact on how to approach free agency.

Additionally, even though they didn’t reach the Super Bowl this year, the Chiefs could lose several coaches in the coming weeks. Very important names might leave the team in search of new opportunities.

Chiefs could lose key coaches before 2026 season

The Chiefs received confirmation that the Tennessee Titans have interviewed Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo for their head coaching position. This means that the offensive coordinator and the defensive coordinator could potentially leave Andy Reid’s staff.

It is very likely that Nagy will not return. His contract has expired and he has also received interest from other teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs have already fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree. Defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio and assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham also announced that they’re out of the team.

Additionally, in what would represent a shocking move for the Chiefs, defensive line coach Joe Cullen was interviewed by the Washington Commanders for the defensive coordinator position.