Klay Thompson delivers strong message to Mavericks’ fans on team’s future without Luka Doncic

It’s been days since the blockbuster trade that shook the NBA, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Yet, the frustration among Dallas Mavericks fans remains palpable. Amid this backdrop, Klay Thompson stepped forward to deliver a strong message about the team’s future without Doncic.

In the Mavericks’ recent 128-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings—their first home game without Doncic—disgruntled fans made their feelings known both inside and outside the arena. Some displayed signs criticizing General Manager Nico Harrison, with a few even calling for his resignation.

Following the game, Thompson spoke candidly about the situation, expressing his understanding of the fans’ disappointment. “I mean, you can acknowledge it and understand the frustration. Because Luka [Doncic] was that great, and he was all bred here,” Thompson said, via Joey Mistretta. “So when you feel like you grew up with someone, it hurts to lose them, especially to a team in your conference”.

While empathetic, Thompson also made it clear that he sees a bright future for the Mavericks, emphasizing the team’s potential to achieve greatness even without their former star.

Dallas Mavericks fans hold up a sign referring to Mavs general manager Nico Harrison during the game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

“But I signed here, and so did everyone else who had the opportunity to for a reason, and that’s because we believe in the opportunity ahead of us. And that’s the ability to win,” he added.

“It’s not our job to get deflated because people are upset,” he continued. “Our job is to try and convince them that there are really great days ahead—not just for this year, but for the next few years. I really believe that we can do something incredibly special”.

Mavericks’ fans ejected for protesting against Nico Harrison

During the heated game against the Kings, two fans were ejected for disruptive protests targeting the Mavericks’ front office. The organization later clarified the reasons for their removal in an official statement.

“In the first incident, the guest brought in a sign that broke the following rule included in the NBA Code of Conduct: Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization towards any person(s),” the Mavericks explained.

“In the second incident, the fan wore a T-shirt that also broke the rule above and was intoxicated, disruptive, and uncooperative, all listed in the NBA Fan Code of Conduct,” the statement continued.